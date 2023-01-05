RECIPES: Healthier meals to kick off 2023

Improving your diet can start with small changes. Kristi Skelton, Executive Chef at Plate 108 in Greer shares healthy ingredient swaps to make in 2023.

Chicken Skewers

1-2 lbs Chicken thighs or breasts boneless skinless.

1 cup of Italian dressing

Cut up into chunks. Marinate overnight. Put on skewers and grill for 8-10 mins or air fry at 360 degrees for 12-14 mins.

Roasted Okra

1 lb of Okra

Avocado spray

Garlic salt or favorite seasoning

Cut the tops and tip of the okra. Cut the okra in half lengthwise. Spray avocado oil on a cookie sheet. Arrange okra on the cookie sheet and spray okra with avocado spray. Sprinkle it with your favorite seasoning or garlic salt. Cook in the air fryer at 375 degrees for 6-8 mins or in the oven at 400 degrees for 25 mins. Cook until golden brown and crispy.

Tabouli Quinoa Salad

1 cup of Quinoa rinsed thoroughly

2 cups of water

1 tsp of salt or salt substitute

Add all ingredients into a pot and bring to boil. Once boiling, reduce heat and let simmer on medium heat for 15 mins. Remove from heat and let sit for 5 mins. Fluff with a fork and it is ready to use in salad. While quinoa is cooking, cut the ingredients below.

1 Tomato (chopped)

1 bushel of cilantro (chopped)

1/2 of a bushel of flat leaf parsley (chopped)

2 Cloves of garlic (chopped)

1 lemon cut in half

2 Tbsp of olive oil

1 Tsp of salt or salt substitute

3 Tbsp of pomegranate seeds

Once quinoa has cooled add the tomato, cilantro, parsley, and garlic. Squeeze the juice of 1 lemon, add salt and olive oil. Top with pomegranate seeds and serve.

Brazilian Pineapple

Sliced pineapple in flat pieces about 1/4 thick

Layer on cookie sheet

Sprinkle with brown sugar

Cinnamon (optional)

Broil in oven until sugar is bubbling, or put in the air fryer at 375 degrees for 8 mins

