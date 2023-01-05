COLUMBIA, S.C. (FOX Carolina) - The legality of the state’s death penalty system goes before South Carolina Supreme Court Thursday.

In 2022, a lower court judge ruled that the methods of execution, firing squad and electric chair, are cruel and unusual. The State Supreme Court will decide weather they are unconstitutional.

There are currently more than 30 death row inmates in South Carolina. This include two from the Upstate.

SC Supreme Court to hear death penalty case

Brad Sigmon received the death penalty for the beating deaths of David and Gladys Larke of Taylors. His execution was delayed as state lawmakers worked to establish a firing squad option.

Richard Moore was sentenced to die after the shooting death of James Mahoney. Moore’s execution date was set for Jan. 20, 2023 but he declined to choose either the electric chair or firing squad.

“The reason we have death penalty as a deterrent is because the heinous crimes that are committed so there is constant debate over whether or not we can do this,” said Senator Josh Kimbrell. “All this court involvement, all the lawsuits are very emotional. We are truly trying for all the parties involved - for those who are awaiting sentences and those who are awaiting justice.”

The death penalty hearing will take place Thursday at 11:30 a.m.

