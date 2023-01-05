State lawmakers respond to SC Supreme Court’s ruling on Fetal Heartbeat Act

COLUMBIA, S.C. (FOX Carolina) - State lawmakers released statements in response to the South Carolina Supreme Court’s ruling on the state’s Fetal Heartbeat Act.

The ruling said the law violates constitutional rights to privacy, “Six weeks is, quite simply, not a reasonable period of time” for a woman to know she is pregnant and “take reasonable steps to terminate that pregnancy.”

Some state lawmakers do not agree with the ruling.

Governor McMaster made the following statement:

“Our State Supreme Court has found a right in our Constitution which was never intended by the people of South Carolina. With this opinion, the Court has clearly exceeded its authority. The people have spoken through their elected representatives multiple times on this issue. I look forward to working with the General Assembly to correct this error.”

Thursday’s ruling is the latest step in a lengthy legal battle that began in 2022 after the United States Supreme Court struck down Roe v Wade’s legal precedent that protected abortion access.

“We respectfully, but strongly, disagree with the Court’s ruling,” said South Carolina Attorney General Alan Wilson. “We’re working with the Governor’s office and legislature to review all our available options moving forward.”

