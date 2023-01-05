Suspect charged following shooting in Black Mountain that injured 1

Gabriel Lopez
Gabriel Lopez(Black Mountain Police Department)
By Freeman Stoddard
Published: Jan. 4, 2023 at 10:14 PM EST|Updated: 1 hour ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

BLACK MOUNTAIN, N.C. (FOX Carolina) - The Black Mountain Police Department announced that a suspect was taken into custody following a shooting that injured one person on Tuesday.

Officers said the shooting happened on Rhododendron Avenue around 6:00 p.m. and involved a black Nissan truck.

According to officers, they found the truck on Wednesday and identified Gabriel Lopez as the suspect. Lopez was taken into custody with help from the Buncombe County SWAT Team and charged with Assault with a Deadly Weapon Inflicting Serious Injury.

Officers said they believe the victim was shot over a verbal altercation. They added that the victim received non-life-threatening injuries from the incident.

Officers are still investigating this incident. Anyone with information or video footage is asked to email tim.teves@tobm.org or call 828-419-9350.

Copyright 2023 WHNS. All rights reserved.

Latest News

School sign and police
Multiple schools in Elbert Co. put on lockdown during search for suspect
City park flooding in Clemson covers softball field and backyards
City park flooding in Clemson covers softball field and backyards
On Jan. 10, Asheville city council will meet to review the cause of the incident, determine...
‘They need to be honest instead of optimistic’: Buncombe Co. residents prepare for council meeting following water restoration
City park flooding in Clemson covers softball field and backyards
City park flooding in Clemson covers softball field and backyards