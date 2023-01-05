Suspect charged following shooting in Black Mountain that injured 1

BLACK MOUNTAIN, N.C. (FOX Carolina) - The Black Mountain Police Department announced that a suspect was taken into custody following a shooting that injured one person on Tuesday.

Officers said the shooting happened on Rhododendron Avenue around 6:00 p.m. and involved a black Nissan truck.

According to officers, they found the truck on Wednesday and identified Gabriel Lopez as the suspect. Lopez was taken into custody with help from the Buncombe County SWAT Team and charged with Assault with a Deadly Weapon Inflicting Serious Injury.

Officers said they believe the victim was shot over a verbal altercation. They added that the victim received non-life-threatening injuries from the incident.

Officers are still investigating this incident. Anyone with information or video footage is asked to email tim.teves@tobm.org or call 828-419-9350.

