Tip leads to arrest of Pickens man for child sex crimes, AG says

PICKENS, S.C. (FOX Carolina) - South Carolina Attorney General Alan Wilson announced a Pickens man was arrested on seven charges connected to the sexual exploitation of minors.

According to Wilson, investigators received a tip that led them to 34-year-old Lewis Matthew Hardenbrook who was engaged in criminal sexual conduct with a minor and produced multiple files of child sexual abuse material.

The attorney general said Hardenbrook was arrested on Dec. 21, 2022. He was charged with three counts of criminal sexual conduct with a minor, third degree and four counts of sexual exploitation of a minor, first degree.

This case will be prosecuted by the Attorney General’s Office.

