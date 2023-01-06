Anderson Co. changes how they approach people with special needs in emergencies

ANDERSON COUNTY, S.C. (FOX Carolina) - Anderson County Emergency Management announced that first responders are changing how they approach people with special needs during life-threatening emergencies.

Officials said as part of these changes, they are creating a registry with details about people and their conditions that first responders can use when responding to an emergency.

“We can now provide critical information to our first responders, allowing them to respond with all the vital information they need while enroute,” Emergency Management Director Josh Hawkins said.

Residents are encouraged to register themselves or someone they know with special needs by visiting https://www.emd.andersonsheriff.org/snregistry. People can also register by mail.

