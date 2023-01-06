Anderson Police Department speaks about recent homicides

ANDERSON, S.C. (FOX Carolina) - Anderson Police Chief Jim Stewart is speaking about two recent homicides in the city.

While Stewart says violent crimes numbers have been trending down over the last few years, there has been a rise, especially in gun violence the last few weeks.

Watch the full 10-min press conference here:

The Anderson Police Chief spoke on Thursday following two homicides in the last week

Anderson Police are investigating the death of 18-year-old Imani Clemons, who was shot and killed at the Fairview Gardens Apartment on Dec. 29 as well as 23-year-old Jeremiah Lohr who was found shot to death along U.S. Highway 29 on Jan. 4

