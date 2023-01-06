BBB: Reports of fireplaces bought online from Upstate store not delivered

LANDRUM, S.C. (FOX Carolina) - The Better Business Bureau (BBB) of the Upstate is warning consumers after receiving reports regarding fireplaces bought online from an Upstate store not being delivered.

Ethanol Fireplaces, located at 201 SC Elastic Road in Landrum, currently has 11 closed, unanswered complaints within the past year, according to the BBB. Reports say consumers purchase wall-mounted fireplaces, fireplace inserts and fuel, ethanol burners, fire pits and more, but they never receive the products or their money back.

The BBB said initially, some consumers received a response from the business providing an estimated shipping date or saying the item was back ordered. Other consumers were completely ghosted by the business when requesting shipping details or a refund. To BBB’s knowledge, the business has not issued refunds or provided the items.

BBB of the Upstate mentioned that they reached out to Ethanol Fireplaces multiple times for a response to the business investigation, but no one has responded.

From the BBB’s investigation, other business names appearing to be connected are Regal Flame, Moda Flame and Gibson Living.

The BBB said the SC Secretary of State registration shows Gibson Living being registered to Artem Galperin. He is also listed as the registered agent for Moda Flame.

BBB of the Upstate issued a warning regarding Moda Flame back in 2016 due to a large volume of complaints reporting similar issues.

The organization recommends the following tips before buying online:

Know the advertiser.

Check a site’s security settings.

Be a savvy shopper.

Protect personal information.

Think before you click.

Beware of too-good-to-be-true deals.

Beware of phishing.

Shop with a credit card.

Keep documentation of your order.

Install a firewall, anti-virus, and spyware software on your device.

