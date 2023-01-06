Child labor investigation at Upstate Arby’s leads to thousands in fines

LAURENS, S.C. (FOX Carolina) - The U.S. Department of Labor announced that the operator of 14 Arby’s locations in South Carolina was recently fined thousands for letting teenagers work outside federally allowed hours.

Officials said the incident began with a child labor investigation at an Arby’s location in Laurens but later expanded to others run by the same operator.

According to officials, Wage and Hour Division investigators found that Newberry Restaurant Group Inc., the operator of 14 Arby’s locations in South Carolina, allegedly allowed 14 and 15-year-old employees to work more than three hours on school days, past 7:00 p.m. on school nights and past 9:00 p.m. after Labor Day. They added that these violated child labor hours of work regulations from the Fair Labor Standards Act.

Officials stated that, in total, 65 minor-aged employees reportedly worked outside the allowed hours. The department assessed the employer $47,710 in penalties to address the child labor violations at their locations in Columbia, Greenville, Irmo, Laurens, Newberry, Orangeburg, Piedmont, Seneca and Walhalla.

“Restaurant employers who employ minor-aged workers must understand and comply with child labor laws concerning hours and hazardous occupations,” said Wage and Hour Division District Director Jamie Benefiel in Columbia, South Carolina. “The kinds of violations found in these investigations – and the penalties associated with them – could have been avoided. We encourage employers to review child labor laws and contact the Wage and Hour Division if they have questions.”

