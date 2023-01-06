Damar Hamlin’s jersey is now the most purchased in sports, company says

Buffalo Bills safety Damar Hamlin's jersey is now the most purchased jersey among all athletes...
Buffalo Bills safety Damar Hamlin's jersey is now the most purchased jersey among all athletes across all sports on its website, Fanatics said.(Fanatics via CNN Newsource)
By CNN Newsource staff
Published: Jan. 6, 2023 at 12:54 PM EST|Updated: 55 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

(CNN) - Buffalo Bills safety Damar Hamlin now has the most sought-after jersey in sports.

Sports merchandise and memorabilia company Fanatics said the 24-year-old’s jersey is now the most purchased one among all athletes across all sports on its website.

Support has been pouring in for Hamlin since he went into cardiac arrest following a hit during Monday’s game against the Cincinnati Bengals.

Hamlin’s condition has improved in the hospital. The Bills said his breathing tube was removed overnight, and he has been able to talk to his family and team on Friday.

The NFL announced that Monday’s game, which was originally postponed, will not be resumed.

The Bills are set to play the New England Patriots on Sunday.

Copyright 2023 CNN Newsource. All rights reserved.

Latest News

Codeine liquid
Upstate pharmacy to pay $275K after 46 bottles of cough syrup go missing, investigators say
What started as a political novelty has devolved into a Republican party feud and deepening...
Kevin McCarthy gains 14 GOP votes on failed 12th ballot for speaker
FILE - Vince McMahon stands at Republican state convention in Hartford, Conn., Friday, May 18,...
WWE’s Vince McMahon is back after misconduct investigation
Jennifer Shah arrives to federal court in New York, Friday, Jan. 6, 2023. Federal prosecutors...
Jen Shah of ‘Real Housewives’ gets prison time
Multiple people were wounded in a shooting after an altercation outside a restaurant in...
Multiple wounded in Florida shooting near rap video set