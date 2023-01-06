Deputies need help finding missing woman last seen in Taylors

Judy Diane Penland
Judy Diane Penland(Greenville County Sheriff's Office)
By Anisa Snipes
Published: Jan. 6, 2023 at 11:18 AM EST|Updated: 59 minutes ago
TAYLORS, S.C. (FOX Carolina) - The Greenville County Sheriff’s Office said they need help finding a woman who was last seen Thursday morning.

69-year-old Judy Diane Penland was last seen around 10 a.m. at 317 Gum Springs Road in Taylors, according to deputies. She was seen leaving in a blue 2001 PT Cruiser with a SC tag: 1491PW.

Penland is described as five foot one and 250 pounds with brown eyes and brown and grayish hair.

Anyone who sees Penland is asked to call 911 immediately.

