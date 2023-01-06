Deputies searching for missing woman in Rutherford County

RUTHERFORD COUNTY, N.C. (FOX Carolina) - The Rutherford County Sheriff’s Office said deputies are searching for Lydia Fowler, a 36-year-old who went missing recently.

Deputies said Fowler is around 5 feet 6 inches tall and 150 pounds. She has blue eyes and brown hair.

Anyone with information regarding Fowler is asked to contact the Rutherford County Sheriff’s Office at 828-286-2911.

Copyright 2023 WHNS. All rights reserved.