Deputies searching for missing woman in Rutherford County

By Freeman Stoddard
Published: Jan. 6, 2023 at 6:35 PM EST|Updated: 40 minutes ago
RUTHERFORD COUNTY, N.C. (FOX Carolina) - The Rutherford County Sheriff’s Office said deputies are searching for Lydia Fowler, a 36-year-old who went missing recently.

Deputies said Fowler is around 5 feet 6 inches tall and 150 pounds. She has blue eyes and brown hair.

Anyone with information regarding Fowler is asked to contact the Rutherford County Sheriff’s Office at 828-286-2911.

