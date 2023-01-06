Fire destroys private art studio in Easley

EASLEY, S.C. (FOX Carolina) - The Easley Fire Department was called to a structure fire in a rural part of Anderson County near the 1700-block of Pelzer Highway on Friday.

Firefighters extinguished the blaze which broke out in a small building behind the owners’ home.

The owners, who declined to give their names and specific address, said they first noticed smoke and then flames coming from the small building.

The building was used as a private art studio for the owners. Flames gutted the structure and destroyed original works of art painted by the owner.

The cause of the fire remains under investigation.

