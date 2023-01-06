Greenville board moves forward with 19-story tower proposal, delays other big projects

GREENVILLE, S.C. (FOX Carolina) - After a four-hour long meeting, Thursday Greenville’s Design Review Board voted to move forward with a very large project. It’s a 19-story tower proposed for the intersection of Academy and College Streets.

There were a lot of large-scale projects on the board’s agenda and the tower proposal was by far the biggest. It was also the only project they approved Thursday night.

This new project doesn’t have a name yet but the development team behind it also created the Canvas Lofts which is beside this space and the Canvas Tower which is home to the large-scale mural of educator Pearlie Harris. For comparison, the tallest building downtown is the Landmark building on North Main, it’s 22 stories. This proposal is 19 stories

The mixed-use tower would sit on 2 acres of land right behind the mural building. it’s 264 market rate apartment units, 2,000 square feet of retail space and a 7-story parking deck within the building. Right now the space is home to this two-story parking deck. The development team, who’s owned this property for 5 years, says they hope with this addition, this area will serve as another entryway into downtown.

“This building, this location will define the western gateway into downtown. This will provide great urban design, street level and public spaces and prominent architecture that we’re very proud of” said Dan Doyle, the project developer with The Beach Company.

The four board members voted to approve the massing and height of the project saying they felt it was a good fit for that area. However, they want to meet with developers at a later time to discuss different façade elements.

Also Thursday night; the board pushed back voting on an 11-story Rhett Street apartment and hotel project until March. And they also deferred voting on a 7-story apartment building at the intersection of Westfield and West Broad Street near Unity Park. They’ll bring that back in April.

