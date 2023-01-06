Greer man sentenced in multimillion SC Medicaid scheme, officials say

MGN image
MGN image(Source: Medicaid)
By Anisa Snipes
Published: Jan. 6, 2023 at 12:25 PM EST|Updated: 1 hour ago
GREER, S.C. (FOX Carolina) - The S.C. Attorney General’s Office said a man from Greer was sentenced to federal prison after pleading guilty in a case of theft of government funds for his scheme to defraud South Carolina Medicaid of over one million dollars.

According to evidence presented in court, 51-year-old Jonathan Sumter founded PHC Supportive Services as a company supposedly providing rehabilitative behavioral health services to disabled, low-income individuals in South Carolina through the Medicaid program. Instead, between 2015 and 2019, the company billed South Carolina Medicaid over one million dollars for services never preformed.

The Attorney General’s Office said the government provided evidence that PHC never had any actual clients or service providers. Instead, Sumter repeatedly billed Medicaid by using the stolen National Provider Identifier (NPI) numbers of nine health care professionals to create fraudulent invoices to Medicaid.

“Using stolen identifies of the most defenseless people to steal money from the hard-working people of South Carolina is unacceptable,” said U.S. Attorney Adair Boroughs. “We will continue to aggressively prosecute offenders who steal from programs designed to provide sorely needed care for our most vulnerable citizens.”

U.S. District Judge Donald Coggins sentenced Sumter to 92 months in prison and ordered him to repay $1,055,373.66 in restitution to South Carolina Medicaid.

