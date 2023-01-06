Injuries reported following crash involving multiple vehicles

By Freeman Stoddard
Published: Jan. 5, 2023 at 10:25 PM EST
GREENVILLE, S.C. (FOX Carolina) - South Carolina Highway Patrol said troopers are responding to a crash along US-29 in Spartanburg County.

Troopers said the crash happened at around 9:12 p.m. on the ramp heading toward I-26. They added that the crash involved multiple vehicles.

The Spartanburg County Sheriff’s Office said multiple injuries were reported following the crash.

This situation is developing. We will update this story as we learn more.

