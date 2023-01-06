Jury selection in trial of Atlanta rapper Young Thug could last weeks

ATLANTA, Ga. (Atlanta News First) - Jury section is likely to last weeks in the gang-related trial of Atlanta rapper Young Thug and 13 others. Inside the Fulton County courthouse on Friday another 200 jurors were briefed on the case. In all, around 600 potential jurors participated in an orientation of sorts. As part of the process, they must watch a four-hour video of the judge reading the entire 95-page indictment against the 14 co-defendants.

The Grammy award-winning Atlanta rapper, whose real name is Jeffery Williams, is facing criminal charges as part of the Young Slime Life street gang. Authorities say they’re responsible for murder, armed robberies, assaults, and illegal drug possession that took place over the course of a seven-year span beginning in 2015.

Young Thug pleaded not guilty to all eight counts against him.

The district attorney’s office is alleging Young Thug and Atlanta rapper Gunna, whose real name is Sergio Kitchens, were the leaders of YSL. Defense attorneys are claiming YSL is just a music label and clothing brand.

There have been a lot of twists and turns thus far. Gunna was released from jail back in December after pleading guilty to the criminal case against him. Other defendants in the case could take a plea before a jury is fully seated.

Beginning next week attorneys begin the process of dismissing jurors. Since there are so many, the process could take weeks.

