Man injured following shooting at McDonalds in Greenville County

GREENVILLE, S.C. (FOX Carolina) -The Greenville County Sheriff’s Office said deputies are investigating a shooting that injured one person at a McDonalds on White Horse Road Thursday night.

Deputies said someone reported the shooting just after 11:18 p.m. When deputies arrived at the scene, they found a man suffering from at least one gunshot wound.

According to deputies, the victim was taken to the hospital for treatment. However, their condition is unknown.

Anyone with information regarding this situation is asked to call Crimestoppers at 23-CRIME.

