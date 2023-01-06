Man injured following shooting at McDonalds in Greenville County

Shooting generic
Shooting generic(MGN)
By Freeman Stoddard
Published: Jan. 6, 2023 at 12:25 AM EST|Updated: 25 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

GREENVILLE, S.C. (FOX Carolina) -The Greenville County Sheriff’s Office said deputies are investigating a shooting that injured one person at a McDonalds on White Horse Road Thursday night.

Deputies said someone reported the shooting just after 11:18 p.m. When deputies arrived at the scene, they found a man suffering from at least one gunshot wound.

According to deputies, the victim was taken to the hospital for treatment. However, their condition is unknown.

Anyone with information regarding this situation is asked to call Crimestoppers at 23-CRIME.

Copyright 2023 WHNS. All rights reserved.

Latest News

Anderson Police press conference
Anderson Police Department speaks about recent homicides
Anderson Police press conference
Anderson Police Department talks about recent violence
Post-holiday depression
Dealing with post-holiday depression
Donors take helicopter ride
Top donors for organization helping Navy Seals take helicopter ride around Greenville
Arrest made in deadly Cherokee Co. Shooting
16-year-old charged after shooting that killed teenager