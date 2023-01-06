Passenger killed in crash on I-26 in Laurens Co, SCHP says

By Anisa Snipes
Published: Jan. 6, 2023 at 5:42 AM EST|Updated: 27 minutes ago
LAURENS, S.C. (FOX Carolina) - Troopers with South Carolina Highway Patrol said a passenger is dead following a interstate crash in Laurens County Thursday night.

According to troopers, two cars were heading east on I-26 when they both made contact just before 9 p.m. One of the cars went off the right side of the interstate and hit a tree, killing the passenger.

Highway Patrol said the driver of the car that hit the tree was taken to the hospital with injuries while the other driver was not injured.

At this time, the victim has not yet been identified.

Stay tuned for further information.

