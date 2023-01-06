President Biden signs ‘Sami’s Law’ into effect, three years after murder of USC student

COLUMBIA, S.C. (WIS) - A new law signed by President Biden on Thursday will help protect the safety of riders on ridesharing apps.

The bill was proposed after University of South Carolina student Samantha “Sami” Josephson was murdered in 2019 after the student got into a vehicle she believed to be her Uber.

Josephson’s death sparked a nationwide push for increased awareness of rideshare dangers and for enhanced safety measures from rideshare companies like Uber and Lyft.

The law (H.R. 1082) will require ride-share companies to establish enhanced verification systems, and also ban the sale of materials designed to help a passenger identify a ride-sharing vehicle to those without the approval of the company, according to text from the bill.

Sami’s Law would also require the Government Accountability Office to study, and submit a report every two years to Congress in regard to instances of assaults involving drivers and passengers.

In addition, the Department of Transportation is required to form a council for developing recommended standards for new verification technology for ride-share passengers and drivers.

The bill was spearheaded in 2021 by NJ Rep. Christopher Smith and co-signed by South Carolina Reps. Jim Clyburn and Joe Wilson.

