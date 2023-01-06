RECIPE: Green tea sour

Going alcohol free for Dry January? Sam Slaughter creates a mocktail that’s zero-proof but still fun to drink.

Sam is the author of “Are You Afraid of the Dark Rum? And Other Cocktails for ‘90s Kids.” Learn more about Sam here.

Green Tea Sour

½ oz. lemon juice

1 oz. pineapple juice

2 oz. green tea

1 egg white

Shake all ingredients together without ice. Add ice to shaker and shake again. Pour in glass.

Copyright 2023 WHNS. All rights reserved.