RECIPE: Green tea sour

Created by author and cocktail expert Sam Slaughter
Going alcohol free for Dry January? Sam Slaughter mixes up a zero-proof mocktail: the green tea sour.
By Access Carolina Staff
Published: Jan. 6, 2023 at 12:00 PM EST|Updated: 17 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

Going alcohol free for Dry January? Sam Slaughter creates a mocktail that’s zero-proof but still fun to drink.

Sam is the author of “Are You Afraid of the Dark Rum? And Other Cocktails for ‘90s Kids.” Learn more about Sam here.

Green Tea Sour

½ oz. lemon juice

1 oz. pineapple juice

2 oz. green tea

1 egg white

Shake all ingredients together without ice. Add ice to shaker and shake again. Pour in glass.

Copyright 2023 WHNS. All rights reserved.

Latest News

Sam Slaughter creates alcohol-free cocktail for Dry January: the green tea sour.
Non-alcoholic cocktail: green tea sour
Places to try for Dry January
Kristi Skelton from Plate 108 demonstrates healthy ingredient swaps to try in 2023.
RECIPES: Healthier meals to kick off 2023
Ariel Turner shares restaurants that offer healthy options, including Kuka Juice in Greenville.
Restaurants for healthy eating