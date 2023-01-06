SC Congressman Ralph Norman reaches deal to vote McCarthy for House Speaker

GREENVILLE, S.C. (FOX Carolina) - Rep. Ralph Norman announced Friday that he reached an agreement to vote for Rep. Kevin McCarthy for Speaker of the House of Representatives.

The Congressman serving the 5th district of South Carolina announced the deal in the following statement.

“From the beginning, I’ve been clear that restoring fiscal sanity to Congress is my top priority. It’s crucial for the next Republican Speaker to leverage every tool at his disposal to cut spending, balance the budget, and start paying down our massive levels of debt. "The status quo is failing our nation. We cannot continue the reckless spending and borrowing on the backs of our children. That's why I am pleased to have reached an agreement with Rep. McCarthy on concrete steps he will take to fix our budgeting and appropriations processes, as well as much needed rules changes in the House. “While this has not been an easy process, I’m confident this agreement will place us on an excellent trajectory, and I look forward to working with Speaker-designate McCarthy as we move forward.”

While McCarthy gained ground in the vote on Friday, he is still short of the votes needed to become House Speaker.

