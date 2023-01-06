SCHP looking for driver who fled after killing pedestrian in Boiling Springs

BOILING SPRINGS, S.C. (FOX Carolina) - Troopers with the South Carolina Highway Patrol said a driver is on the run after hitting and killing a pedestrian overnight in Boiling Springs.

According to Highway Patrol, the pedestrian was on SC-9 around 1:16 a.m. on Friday when they were hit by a unknown vehicle heading north on SC-9.

Troopers said the driver in the unknown vehicle fled the scene and the pedestrian was pronounced dead.

At this time, the pedestrian has not yet been identified by the coroner’s office.

Stay tuned as we work to learn more information.

MORE NEWS: Passenger killed in crash on I-26 in Laurens Co, SCHP says

Copyright 2023 WHNS. All rights reserved.