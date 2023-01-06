South Carolina extends Shane Beamer’s contract through 2027

COLUMBIA, S.C. (FOX Carolina) - The University of South Carolina announced that the Board of Trustees approved a contract extension for head football coach Shane Beamer to keep him in Columbia through the 2027 season.

“I am very grateful to President Amiridis, Coach Tanner, (Senior Deputy Athletics Director) Chance Miller and our Board of Trustees for their belief in what we are doing as a football program,” said Beamer. “I am so fortunate to be the football coach at the University of South Carolina. I’m very proud of what we’ve done the last two seasons, but it’s just the beginning. The best days of Gamecock football are about to happen.”

Beamer recently completed his second season leading the Gamecock football program, finishing 8-5 overall. The team also went 4-4 in Southeastern Conference games, good enough for third in the Eastern Division. The Gamecocks are also currently positioned to finish the season ranked in the top 25 for the first time since 2013.

“Coach Beamer has done a tremendous job as the leader of our football program,” said Athletics Director Ray Tanner. “His passion and desire to excel on and off the field have inspired our student athletes and our great fanbase. I am very excited about the synergy and trajectory of our football program. He knows what a high-quality football program should encompass. I am delighted that he is our football coach.”

The 2022 regular season was highlighted by a top-ten win against Tennesee and beating Clemson for the first time since 2013, snapping their 40-game home winning streak.

Beamer also had a successful first season at South Carolina, helping the team improve their record to 7-6 after going 2-8 in 2020. Beamer’s first-year success was capped off with a win over North Carolina in the Duke’s Mayo Bowl, tying the school record for wins by a first-year head coach. Following his first season, Beamer won a share of the Steve Spurrier First-Year Coach of the Year Award, presented by the Football Writers Association of America (FWAA).

“Today’s Board action demonstrates our commitment to Coach Beamer and our student-athletes,” said University Board Chair Thad Westbrook. “Shane is a tremendous ambassador for our football program and for our university. USC is committed to developing a championship program, which is what our alumni and fans expect and deserve,”

Beamer was named the Gamecocks’ 36th head football coach on December 6, 2020. before his time in Columbia, Beamer was an assistant coach at seven Football Bowl Subdivision schools for 21 seasons. His time as an assistant coach included a four-year stint on Steve Spurrier’s staff at South Carolina from 2007-10

Copyright 2023 WHNS. All rights reserved.