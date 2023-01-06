Rain returning Sunday, staying cool

GREENVILLE, S.C. (FOX Carolina) - Rain chances ramp up Saturday night with wintry mix possible in the higher elevations. Cooler temperatures stick around into next week.

First Alert Headlines

Rain returns tonight into Sunday

Wintry mix possible in the higher elevations

Cooler temperatures the next few nights

Rain chances ramp up Saturday night into Sunday morning, mainly for the mountains and the foothills for the early part of the day. Chilly temperatures Saturday night means the higher elevations, especially north of I-40 and east of I-26 see wintry precipitation with some areas picking up to an inch of snow. The lower elevations are just warm enough for it to be a chilly rain. Temperatures dip to the 30s for the mountains with the low 40s in the Upstate.

Rain in the mountains and foothill Sunday morning (Fox Carolina)

The rain chances stay highest on Sunday in the mountains and foothill for the early part of the day with more scattered in nature showers across the Upstate and the mountains into the afternoon. Because of the lack of rain early in the day, temperatures in the Upstate warm to the mid 50s to around 60. But the mountains get stuck in the 40s thanks to the early day rain. The rain tapers off Sunday night making way for a dry start to the week.

Monday looks to be mainly dry, with cloud cover decreasing throughout the day as the system exits. Highs on Monday top out in the mid 50s in the Upstate but only the mid 40s in the mountains. Dry, mostly sunny conditions follow and makeup most of next work week with highs in the 50s area wide.

Cooler with rain Sunday (Fox Carolina)

Our next rain chance comes into play late week. Right now there are some timing differences in the models show the rain starting anywhere from late Thursday afternoon to early morning Friday. The temperature forecast is also tricky with this one showing the possibility of some mountain snow. We’ll fine tune the details as we get closer.

