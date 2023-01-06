Unidentified woman found dismembered near Georgia hunting club

Investigators said a woman was found dismembered near a hunting club in Liberty County. Her...
Investigators said a woman was found dismembered near a hunting club in Liberty County. Her identity is unknown.(Georgia Bureau of Investigation)
By FOX Carolina News Staff
Published: Jan. 6, 2023 at 10:21 AM EST|Updated: 6 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

RICEBORO, G.A. (FOX Carolina) - The Georgia Bureau of Investigation is asking for the public’s help identifying a homicide victim who was found dismembered near a hunting club in December.

A woman’s partial remains were found on Dec. 2 in the woods of the Portal Hunting Club near Jones Road. Additional remains were found in a three-mile radius around the hunting club, in both Liberty and McIntosh counties. Investigators say they believe the victim’s remains were placed in the area around Nov. 27.

The victim is described as a white female, between 20 to 50 years old, with brown eyes and shoulder-length brown hair. She is approximately 5 feet, 9 or 10 inches tall and between 185 and 200 pounds. She does not have any scars, identifying marks or tattoos.

The following clothing was found near the woman’s remains: a dark blue long-sleeve Merona-brand shirt, a white camisole top, light gray boy shorts with a white stripe down the side, and white “Amazon Essentials brand underwear.

A forensic artist created a rendering of the victim that GBI and the Liberty County Sheriff’s Office hope may help identify her.

Anyone with information is asked to contact GBI at 912-871-1121 or by submitting a tip online.

Copyright 2023 WHNS. All rights reserved.

Latest News

WWE Friday Night Smackdown Live will be in town at the Bon Secours Wellness Arena on February...
WWE Friday Night Smackdown returns to Upstate
Blood donations in need across Upstate
Blood donations in need across Upstate
Car crashes into building in Walhalla
Alexis Shaynne Griffin
16-year-old charged in shooting that killed Gaffney teenager riding in SUV