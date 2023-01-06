‘Unimaginable tragedy’: Upstate officer loses 4 beloved dogs, home in fire

BLACKSBURG, S.C. (FOX Carolina) - The Blacksburg Police Department is helping a fellow officer get back on his feet after his home was destroyed in a fire Wednesday night.

According to the department, Officer Baker and his wife returned home and found it engulfed in flames. Along with losing everything in their home, the couple also lost four of their dogs who they loved like children.

“Although Officer Baker has only been with the Blacksburg Police Department for less than a year, he has been a Police Officer for over 20 years and is a military veteran,” said the department. “Officer Baker has been a tremendous asset to the town of Blacksburg and we are hoping to reach out and help our fellow officer in this time of need.”

The department set up a GoFundMe to go straight to the Baker family. It will assist the couple with expenses related to the terrible loss of their home and belongings.

Donations will also be collected at Blacksburg Town Hall and the police department.

