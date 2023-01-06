Upstate pharmacy to pay $275K after 46 bottles of cough syrup go missing, investigators say

Codeine liquid
Codeine liquid (WJRT)
By FOX Carolina News Staff
Published: Jan. 6, 2023 at 1:38 PM EST|Updated: moments ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

ABBEVILLE, S.C. (FOX Carolina) - The U.S. Department of Justice said an Upstate pharmacy has agreed to pay $275,000 after an inspection revealed the business could not account for 46 bottles of cough syrup.

The Drug Enforcement Agency and the South Carolina Department of Health and Environmental Control launched an investigation in March 2022 after the discovery was made during a routine controlled substance inspection at Savitz Drug Store on West Greenwood Street.

Federal investigators said the pharmacist-in-charge failed to safeguard his login and password for the controlled substance ordering system, so a staff pharmacist was able to order controlled substances at least 100 times.

The missing bottles were promethazine with codeine, a Schedule V drug and the main ingredient in the mixture commonly known as “lean” or “purple drank.”

“In this case, DEA Diversion Investigators did an outstanding job of uncovering this pharmacist’s systemic record-keeping violations and failures to safeguard controlled substances,” said Special Agent in Charge Robert Murphy.

Officials said the settlement agreement does not constitute an admission of liability by Savitz Drug Store.

Copyright 2023 WHNS. All rights reserved.

Latest News

Person killed by train
Officers investigating after man hit-and-killed by train in Greer
recycling bin
Greater Greenville Sanitation ending recycling pickup due to cost
MGN image
Greer man sentenced in multimillion SC Medicaid scheme, officials say
Blacksburg officer's home destroyed in fire.
‘Unimaginable tragedy’: Upstate officer loses 4 beloved dogs, home in fire