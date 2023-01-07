1 dead following crash involving 18-wheeler in Anderson Co.

Troopers block Highway 29 near Lemans Drive after deadly crash in Anderson County on Saturday,...
Troopers block Highway 29 near Lemans Drive after deadly crash in Anderson County on Saturday, January 7, 2023.(Fox Carolina News)
By FOX Carolina News Staff
Published: Jan. 7, 2023 at 1:13 PM EST|Updated: 17 hours ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

ANDERSON, S.C. (FOX Carolina) - The Anderson County Coroner said one person is dead following a crash that happened on Highway 29.

Highway Patrol said the crash happened near Lemans Drive and Anderson PAWS on Saturday, Jan. 7 at around 10:55 a.m.

Troopers said the driver of a Ford truck was traveling north on Highway 29 and the driver of an 18-wheeler was traveling south when the two collided.

Sadly, the driver of the truck passed away at the scene.

The Anderson County Coroner said the driver, 54-year-old Donald Williams, died from multiple trauma injuries secondary to blunt force trauma.

Copyright 2023 WHNS. All rights reserved.

Latest News

Lavel Davis Jr. was one of the three University of Virginia football players killed on Nov. 13...
Community celebrates what would have been slain football player’s 21st birthday
Roswell restaurant manager sentenced to two years in prison for wire fraud
An 11 year-old was sent to the hospital after being attacked by three dogs, on Friday night in...
11-year-old hospitalized after being attacked by 3 dogs
Greenville Co. Officials: Investigation underway after fatal shooting