1 dead following crash involving 18-wheeler in Anderson Co.

ANDERSON, S.C. (FOX Carolina) - The Anderson County Coroner said one person is dead following a crash that happened on Highway 29.

Highway Patrol said the crash happened near Lemans Drive and Anderson PAWS on Saturday, Jan. 7 at around 10:55 a.m.

Troopers said the driver of a Ford truck was traveling north on Highway 29 and the driver of an 18-wheeler was traveling south when the two collided.

Sadly, the driver of the truck passed away at the scene.

The Anderson County Coroner said the driver, 54-year-old Donald Williams, died from multiple trauma injuries secondary to blunt force trauma.

