11 year-old hospitalized after being attacked by 3 dogs

APPLING, Ga. (WRDW/WAGT) - An 11 year-old was sent to the hospital after being attacked by three dogs on Friday night in Appling, according to the family.

The family has confirmed he has been rushed in for emergency surgery, all that has been confirmed is he is missing part of his scalp, exposed tendons, and several lacerations.

Ericka Stevens, the mother of the victim, says he told her he was riding his bike when one pit-bull started barking at him and then grabbed his leg. The second pit-bull comes up and grabs him on his bottom.

“There’s a possibility he could be missing part of his ear. They can’t see it was his other ear. He’s got cartilage hanging,” Stevens says.

That’s when he fell off the bike. The third pit-bull comes in and he is dragged to the ditch.

“They had to quit taking his blood pressure because there was nowhere good to do it. So they finally put it on his arm and he was screaming, but they’re giving him fentanyl and morphine and he’s been pretty calm. He’s been a trooper.”

Stevens stated her 11-year-old nephew is the one who called 911.

“He has not cried. He’s not. He said I’m gonna be tough. I was like, You’re tough for me because I’ve probably been hysterical.”

The family says they have reported these dogs several times before to Columbia County Sheriff’s Office.

“My child could have died tonight, all because they’ve not done anything about several reports that have been done. And the neighbors even told me that, you know, they would testify that they’ve made reports on these dogs too. Nobody’s ever done anything. They just run loose. They’re not behind the fence. They’re not tied up. They run loose. 24/7″

According to Stevens, she stated she filed her first report last year, and neighbors have also made reports and complaints.

