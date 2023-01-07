Clemson remains undefeated in ACC play, beats Pitt 75-74

GREENVILLE, S.C. (FOX Carolina) - Clemson men’s basketball improved to 5-0 in ACC play Saturday with a 75-74 win over Pitt. It’s Clemson’s first 5-0 start in ACC play since 1986.

The Tigers are the only unbeaten team remaining in ACC play. They battled back from an eight-point deficit late second half to secure the one-point victory.

TIGERS STEAL A WILD ONE IN PITTSBURGH! 🤯 pic.twitter.com/WOex7D6bC1 — Clemson Basketball (@ClemsonMBB) January 7, 2023

The win gives Clemson sole possession of first place in the ACC.

The Tigers were led by Chase Hunter with 17 points and Hunter Tyson who had 15 points and 10 rebounds.

