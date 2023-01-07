Clemson remains undefeated in ACC play, beats Pitt 75-74

Clemson Basketball
Clemson Basketball(WMBF)
By Beth Hoole
Published: Jan. 7, 2023 at 6:13 PM EST|Updated: 35 minutes ago
GREENVILLE, S.C. (FOX Carolina) - Clemson men’s basketball improved to 5-0 in ACC play Saturday with a 75-74 win over Pitt. It’s Clemson’s first 5-0 start in ACC play since 1986.

The Tigers are the only unbeaten team remaining in ACC play. They battled back from an eight-point deficit late second half to secure the one-point victory.

The Tigers were led by Chase Hunter with 17 points and Hunter Tyson who had 15 points and 10 rebounds.

