Greenville Co. Officials: Investigation underway after shooting injures woman

GREENVILLE COUNTY, S.C. (FOX Carolina) - Greenville County Officials say they’re investigating after a woman was shot Saturday.

Officials say they received a call around 4:00 p.m. in regards to a shooting at Wade Hampton Blvd. and Edwards Mill Rd.

Deputies say when they arrived - they found a woman who was suffering from at least one gunshot wound.

Officials say they’re investigating a person of interest and the incident appears to be isolated.

If you know anything, contact the Greenville County Sheriff’s Office.

Stay with FOX Carolina as we learn more details.

Copyright 2023 WHNS. All rights reserved.