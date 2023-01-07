New Tazewell father, girlfriend charged with death of 3-year-old boy

CLAIBORNE COUNTY, Tenn. (WVLT) - A father and his girlfriend were charged with the death of a 3-year-old boy who died in November 2022, according to an affidavit obtained by WVLT News.

The New Tazewell Police Department responded to Heritage Road on Oct. 28 regarding a young boy choking, officials said. Once on the scene, the child was taken to the Claiborne County Hospital, where he was unresponsive and intubated because he was not breathing.

The father, identified as Aaron Justin Smith, 30, of New Tazewell, told officers that the “child had fell while eating, and then he found the child unresponsive,” the report stated.

According to Smith, his girlfriend, identified as Alexis Payne, 26, of New Tazewell, had left for work before the incident occurred, officials said.

Officials added that the boy’s injuries, which included a large bruise to his face, a long bruise to his spine, bruises and scratches on both buttocks, a bruise on the top of his head and bruises to his legs and arms, were inconsistent with a single fall.

The child was transported to East Tennessee Children’s Hospital, where a doctor reported that he had “subdural brain bleeding and this his injuries could not be caused from an accident,” court documents stated.

On Nov. 1, 2022, the child died due to his injuries, according to officials. An autopsy completed by the Knox County Regional Forensic Center concluded the manner of death to be a homicide.

Court documents stated that the boy was in the sole care of Smith and Payne the day police responded, and both of their statements were inconsistent and would not explain the events that they reported.

Smith and Payne have been charged with criminal homicide. They are both being held on $1,000,000 bonds.

