Bills Damar Hamlin shares first photo from hospital supporting team in game
Published: Jan. 8, 2023 at 3:21 PM EST|Updated: 47 minutes ago
GREENVILLE, S.C. (FOX Carolina) - Buffalo Bills Defensive Back Damar Hamlin shared his first photo from the hospital on his Twitter account in support of the team’s game following his medical event.
Hamlin went into cardiac arrest during the game against the Cincinnati Bengals on Monday.
GAMETIME!!! @BuffaloBills 💙 pic.twitter.com/PQYClonUHb— 𝐃𝐚𝐦𝐚𝐫 𝐇𝐚𝐦𝐥𝐢𝐧 (@HamlinIsland) January 8, 2023
Copyright 2023 WHNS. All rights reserved.