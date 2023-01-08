Bills Damar Hamlin shares first photo from hospital supporting team in game

Damar Hamlin
Damar Hamlin(WANF)
By FOX Carolina News Staff
Published: Jan. 8, 2023 at 3:21 PM EST|Updated: 47 minutes ago
GREENVILLE, S.C. (FOX Carolina) - Buffalo Bills Defensive Back Damar Hamlin shared his first photo from the hospital on his Twitter account in support of the team’s game following his medical event.

Hamlin went into cardiac arrest during the game against the Cincinnati Bengals on Monday.

