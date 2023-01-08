Drier and warm start to the week

GREENVILLE, S.C. (FOX Carolina) - Scattered showers linger into Sunday evening, but drying out for the early part of the week. And temperatures climb a above normal for most of the week ahead.

First Alert Headlines

Rain ends Sunday night

Above normal temperatures this week

Rain and mountain wintry weather expected late week

Scattered showers continue into early Sunday night with showers tapering off by midnight. Skies gradually clear, especially in the Upstate making way for a mainly sunny start to the day. In the mountains, cloud cover is more stubborn and you wake up to partly to mostly cloudy skies. Morning lows are in the 30s.

Scattered showers linger (Fox Carolina)

Throughout the day Monday, cloud cover decreases in the mountains. But because of the morning clouds, highs struggle to the mid 40s to the low 50s. Meanwhile, mainly sunny skies help temperatures in the Upstate warm to the mid to upper 50s.

Sunny and mild (Fox Carolina)

Tuesday and Wednesday remain dry and somewhat warm for mid-January. Morning lows start off chilly, in the 30s, but highs are in the mid to upper 50s both days area wide. On Thursday, we max out ahead of a cold front with morning lows in the 40s and afternoon highs in the mid 50s to around 60.

Warmer than normal and dry through Wednesday (Fox Carolina)

The cold front brings in our next rain chance. Timing has lined up better with the latest model runs, bringing in rain on Thursday during the day with rain continuing into Thursday night. While the Upstate dries out Friday, moisture linger in the mountains with the potential for snowfall as temperatures drop significantly behind the front. Highs on Friday top out only in the 40s with higher elevations getting stuck in the 30s.

Futuretrack Thursday (Fox Carolina)

