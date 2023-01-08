Gamecocks edge out Bulldogs on the road

South Carolina guard Zia Cooke (1) drives around Texas A&M forward Aaliyah Patty (32) during...
South Carolina guard Zia Cooke (1) drives around Texas A&M forward Aaliyah Patty (32) during the first half of an NCAA college basketball game in Columbia, S.C., Thursday, Dec. 29, 2022.((AP Photo/Nell Redmond))
By Beth Hoole
Published: Jan. 8, 2023 at 2:55 PM EST|Updated: 1 hour ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

GREENVILLE, S.C. (FOX Carolina) - South Carolina women’s basketball kept it’s perfect season intact with a 58-51 win at Mississippi State Sunday, January 8.

The Gamecocks improve to 4-0 in SEC play with the win and extend their unbeaten streak to 22-consecutive wins. Led by Zia Cook with 14 points and Aliyah Boston locked down another double-double with 12 points and 15 rebounds.

Copyright 2023 WHNS. All rights reserved.

Latest News

Carolina Panthers quarterback Sam Darnold celebrates after scoring during the first half of an...
Panthers try to end Saints’ 3-game win streak in finale
Clemson Basketball
Clemson remains undefeated in ACC play, beats Pitt 75-74
Beamer gets contract extension
South Carolina extends Shane Beamer’s contract through 2027
South Carolina head coach Shane Beamer greets fans after defeating Clemson 31-30 in an NCAA...
South Carolina extends Shane Beamer’s contract through 2027