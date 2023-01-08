Gamecocks edge out Bulldogs on the road

GREENVILLE, S.C. (FOX Carolina) - South Carolina women’s basketball kept it’s perfect season intact with a 58-51 win at Mississippi State Sunday, January 8.

The Gamecocks improve to 4-0 in SEC play with the win and extend their unbeaten streak to 22-consecutive wins. Led by Zia Cook with 14 points and Aliyah Boston locked down another double-double with 12 points and 15 rebounds.

