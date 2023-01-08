Officials: Man dies in head-on collision in Anderson County

ANDERSON COUNTY, S.C. (FOX Carolina) - The Anderson County Coroner’s Office says they’re investigating a head-on collision that took the life of one man Saturday morning.

Officials say the collision occurred at around 11:00 a.m. on Highway 29 near Anderson County Paws.

Officials say the victim was driving a F-150 Ford pick-up truck north on highway 29 when he apparently crossed the double center line and struck a tractor trailer head-on.

The Coroner’s Office identifies the victim as 54-year-old Donald Williams. Officials say he died from multiple traumatic injuries secondary to blunt force trauma.

