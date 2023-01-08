Panthers try to end Saints’ 3-game win streak in finale

Carolina Panthers quarterback Sam Darnold celebrates after scoring during the first half of an...
Carolina Panthers quarterback Sam Darnold celebrates after scoring during the first half of an NFL football game between the Carolina Panthers and the Detroit Lions on Saturday, Dec. 24, 2022, in Charlotte, N.C. (AP Photo/Jacob Kupferman)(Jacob Kupferman | AP)
By The Associated Press
Published: Jan. 8, 2023
(AP) - The New Orleans Saints are riding a three-game winning streak into their season finale against the Carolina Panthers.

The first meeting between these teams went to the Panthers in Week 3 in Carolina.

The rematch in New Orleans on Sunday comes a week after both teams were eliminated from playoff contention. The Panthers fell last week at Tampa Bay.

That result also eliminated the Saints from NFC South contention. The Saints posted a surprising victory at NFC-leading Philadelphia last week.

