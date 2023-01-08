Panthers try to end Saints’ 3-game win streak in finale

(AP) - The New Orleans Saints are riding a three-game winning streak into their season finale against the Carolina Panthers.

The first meeting between these teams went to the Panthers in Week 3 in Carolina.

The rematch in New Orleans on Sunday comes a week after both teams were eliminated from playoff contention. The Panthers fell last week at Tampa Bay.

That result also eliminated the Saints from NFC South contention. The Saints posted a surprising victory at NFC-leading Philadelphia last week.

Copyright 2023 WHNS. All rights reserved.