$150K Powerball ticket sold in Greenville
Published: Jan. 9, 2023 at 9:42 AM EST|Updated: 49 minutes ago
GREENVILLE, S.C. (FOX Carolina) - The South Carolina Education Lottery said a Powerball in ticket sold worth $150,000 sold was sold in Greenville for Saturday’s drawing.
The ticket was purchase the VGO #11 store at 1335 Cedar Lane Road.
The Lottery said the the winning tickets numbers were: 35-36-44-45-67 Powerball: 14.
The odds of matching four white ball numbers and the red Powerball® number are 1 in 913,129.
For those still looking to win, the estimated jackpot for Monday night’s drawing is $340 million.
