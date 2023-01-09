$150K Powerball ticket sold in Greenville

Powerball generic
Powerball generic(FOX Carolina)
By Anisa Snipes
Published: Jan. 9, 2023 at 9:42 AM EST|Updated: 49 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

GREENVILLE, S.C. (FOX Carolina) - The South Carolina Education Lottery said a Powerball in ticket sold worth $150,000 sold was sold in Greenville for Saturday’s drawing.

The ticket was purchase the VGO #11 store at 1335 Cedar Lane Road.

The Lottery said the the winning tickets numbers were: 35-36-44-45-67 Powerball: 14.

The odds of matching four white ball numbers and the red Powerball® number are 1 in 913,129.

For those still looking to win, the estimated jackpot for Monday night’s drawing is $340 million.

MORE NEWS: 2023 Restaurant Week kicks off in Upstate this week

Copyright 2023 WHNS. All rights reserved.

Latest News

FOX Carolina's apps for Roku, AppleTV and FireTV.
Watch FOX Carolina News live and on-demand on Roku, Apple TV and Amazon Fire TV
SCDOT traffic camera photo of incident on I-85
Woman airlifted to hospital after shooting shuts down I-85
Pickens County deputies investigating after body found in house in Easley on Saturday, January...
Death investigation underway after body found in Easley house
Jonathan Luben
Road rage shooting killed 76-year-old woman, Greenville Co. deputies say
Law Enforcement Appreciation Day
Law Enforcement Appreciation Day