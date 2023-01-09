$150K Powerball ticket sold in Greenville

GREENVILLE, S.C. (FOX Carolina) - The South Carolina Education Lottery said a Powerball in ticket sold worth $150,000 sold was sold in Greenville for Saturday’s drawing.

The ticket was purchase the VGO #11 store at 1335 Cedar Lane Road.

The Lottery said the the winning tickets numbers were: 35-36-44-45-67 Powerball: 14.

The odds of matching four white ball numbers and the red Powerball® number are 1 in 913,129.

For those still looking to win, the estimated jackpot for Monday night’s drawing is $340 million.

MORE NEWS: 2023 Restaurant Week kicks off in Upstate this week

Copyright 2023 WHNS. All rights reserved.