20-year-old arrested, charged after hit-and-run that injured woman

BELTON, S.C. (FOX Carolina) - The Belton Police Department said a woman is recovering after a hit-and-run incident that happened on Saturday, Jan. 7.

Police said officers arrived on Lewis Street at 10 p.m. in reference to a vehicle crash involving a pedestrian.

Once on scene, police found a woman who had sustained multiple, but non-life-threatening injuries and she was taken to Anderson Area Medical Center for treatment.

Officers said according to bystanders, the vehicle was described as a white utility work truck and one bystander was able to provide a partial license plate number.

After an investigation, officers found what appeared to be the vehicle in question and obtained search warrants for the vehicle.

They later learned the vehicle was involved in the incident and obtained sufficient evidence to arrest and charge 20-year-old Sanchez Gabriel with hit-and-run, with great bodily injury.

