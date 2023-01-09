Asheville man wins $496,995 Fast Play jackpot

RALEIGH, N.C. (FOX Carolina) - An Asheville man won the $496,995 jackpot after he bought a lottery ticket the day after New Year’s Day.

Stephen Hinson purchased the Big Bucks Bingo ticket on January 2 at Sav-More on Patton Avenue in Asheville and collected his prize on Monday.

The Fast Play rolling jackpot grows with every ticket purchased. When he made his purchase, it had just reached $496,995.

He received 100% of the jackpot because he purchase a $10 ticket, but after required state and federal tax withholdings, only took home $354,112.

