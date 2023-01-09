Brighter and milder to start the week before Thursday rain

GREENVILLE, S.C. (FOX Carolina) - Sunshine and mild temperature hang around through midweek!

First Alert Headlines

Above normal temperatures this week

Rain and mountain wintry weather expected late week

Monitoring risk for severe weather Thursday

The sunshine returned to the Western Carolinas for Monday, even though it was late in the day for the mountains. The clear skies hang on into tonight, combined with the calm winds means good radiational cooling. So temperatures take a tumble to the mid 20s to the mid 30s by Tuesday morning.

Cold and mainly clear (Fox Carolina)

Tuesday is another beautiful day with mostly sunny skies and temperatures running above normal. Highs are in the mid to upper 50s. Wednesday remains dry and warm for mid-January. Morning lows start off chilly, in the 30s, but highs are in the mid to to around 60. On Thursday, we max out ahead of a cold front with morning lows in the 40s and afternoon highs in the low 60s.

Unseasonably warm this week (Fox Carolina)

A cold front brings in our next rain chance. The rain moves in Thursday during the day and continues into Thursday night. We are also monitoring the potential for severe weather with this system as it moves through on Thursday. Thunderstorm activity combined with increasingly unstable air could lead to the potential for strong to severe storms.

While the Upstate dries out Friday, moisture lingers in the mountains with the potential for snowfall as temperatures drop significantly behind the front. Highs on Friday top out only in the 40s with higher elevations getting stuck in the 30s.

Futuretrack Thursday (Fox Carolina)

