Community to hold prayer vigil for Greenwood man missing nearly 2 months

GREENWOOD, S.C. (FOX Carolina) - The Greenwood County community is planning to come together this week for a prayer vigil marking nearly two months since a young man went missing.

28-year-old Kenneth Hughes was last seen on Nov. 16 walking into the woods along Ridge Road in the Hodges area, according to officials.

Hughes’ family tells us a prayer vigil will be held in Greenwood on Thursday, Jan. 12 at 6 p.m.

The vigil will be held at the fountain on Main Street across from the Inn on the square.

If anyone has information regarding Hughes’ whereabouts, call the Greenwood County Sheriff’s Office at 864-942-8632.

