Deputies investigating quadruple stabbing in Madison County
Published: Jan. 9, 2023 at 8:50 AM EST|Updated: 7 minutes ago
MADISON COUNTY, N.C. (FOX Carolina) - The Madison County Sheriff’s Office is investigating a quadruple stabbing
Sheriff Buddy Harwood said one person in connection to the stabbings is currently in custody.
The Sheriff confirmed the stabbing in a Facebook post just before 6:30 a.m. on Monday.
Officials are on scene and the investigation is ongoing.
This is all the information we have at this time. Stay tuned as we work to learn more.
