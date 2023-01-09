Deputies investigating quadruple stabbing in Madison County

MADISON COUNTY, N.C. (FOX Carolina) - The Madison County Sheriff’s Office is investigating a quadruple stabbing

Sheriff Buddy Harwood said one person in connection to the stabbings is currently in custody.

The Sheriff confirmed the stabbing in a Facebook post just before 6:30 a.m. on Monday.

Officials are on scene and the investigation is ongoing.

This is all the information we have at this time. Stay tuned as we work to learn more.

