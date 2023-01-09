Deputies: Oconee Co. man found with explicit photos of minor

WESTMINSTER, S.C. (FOX Carolina) - The Oconee County Sheriff’s Office said a man was arrested Monday in connection with the sexual exploitation of a minor.

According to deputies, in August a School Resource Officer spoke with an employee of the Department of Social Services about nude photos sent between a teenager and Smith.

Investigators said they determined Smith had sexually explicit images of the victim.

Deputies said Smith was not booked into the Oconee County Detention Center since he is at an off-site location due to a health issue.

Smith was issued a personal recognizance bond.

