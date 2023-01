Easley police searching for runaway teen

EASLEY, S.C. (FOX Carolina) - Easley police are searching for a 16-year-old teen who ran away from her home on Stonehaven Lane.

According to police, Candice Bennefield ran away from her home between 10 p.m. on Jan. 5 and 7 a.m. on Jan. 6.

Police said Bennefield is five-feet-three inches tall, weighs 120 pounds with brown hair and brown eyes.

If anyone has information regarding her whereabouts, call 864-859-4025.

Copyright 2023 WHNS. All rights reserved.