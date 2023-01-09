Furman to host Greenville Triumph, Liberty for 2023 season

GREENVILLE, S.C. (FOX Carolina) - The Greenville Triumph and Greenville Liberty will play their home matches at Furman University’s Paladin Stadium in 2023.

This come as the soccer club works toward construction of a multi-use stadium to host matches as early as 2024.

“We are proud to call Furman University the official match home of the Triumph and Liberty,” said Chris Lewis, president of the Greenville Triumph Soccer Club. “Furman has been a fantastic partner as the training site for the Liberty. Furman’s sophisticated athletic facilities, resources, and core values make it a perfect fit for our organization and playing our home matches at the stadium only builds on that relationship.”

Since its formation as the Upstate’s professional soccer club, the Greenville Triumph men’s team has played its first four seasons at Legacy Early College in West Greenville. The Greenville Liberty pre-professional women’s team joined them at Legacy Early College for their 2022 inaugural season.

Greenville Triumph Chairman and owner, Joe Erwin, praised Legacy Early College and its founder, William Brown, for their hospitality. “Though we originally planned to stay just two seasons, the school graciously accommodated us for two more years,” Erwin said. “We will be forever grateful for the memories created on that pitch, the school administrators and staff with whom we worked, and the incredible scholars we’ve met along the way.”

Organizers say the Triumph will continue its Legacy College internship program and have donated a scoreboard, field improvements and stadium amenities to the school.

Furman will continue as the training site for the Greenville Liberty, and the Greenville Triumph will continue to use Bob Jones University as its training site.

“Furman University is honored to partner with the Greenville Triumph and Greenville Liberty, and we are thrilled to host them on campus this season,” said Vice President for Athletics Jason Donnelly. “Their mission to use soccer as a platform to inspire unity and create joy in a way that unites the people of Upstate South Carolina and beyond both complements our university’s goals and helps us to extend our Paladin reach.”

The Greenville Triumph kicks off its fifth season at home against the Richmond Kickers on March 25. The Greenville Liberty is expected to begin its second season in early May.

