Georgia takes on TCU in National Championship

By The Associated Press
Published: Jan. 9, 2023 at 2:20 PM EST|Updated: 46 minutes ago
EL SEGUNDO, Calif. (AP) - No. 1 Georgia could become the first school to repeat as major college football champions since Alabama a decade ago, and the first to go back-to-back in the nine-year history of the four-team playoff.

Coach Kirby Smart’s Bulldogs are back in the College Football Playoff championship game Monday night against No. 3 TCU.

Heisman Trophy finalist Stetson Bennett and the Bulldogs have been the No. 1 team in the country in 21 of the last 23 AP Top 25 college football polls, dating back to Oct. 10, 2021.

Heisman runner-up Max Duggan and the Horned Frogs are the biggest underdog to make the CFP championship game.

