Governors for Texas, Georgia place bet on tonight’s national championship game

ATLANTA, Ga. (Atlanta News First) - The governors of Georgia and Texas have placed a friendly wager on tonight’s big game between the University of Georgia and Texas Christian University.

The Bulldogs and Horned Frogs are scheduled to play at the SoFi Stadium in Inglewood, California. UGA is hoping for a repeat of last year’s win and bring home the national championship trophy for the second year in a row.

Gov. Abbott was the first to post about the possible bet on Facebook this morning. He told Kemp that he would send the governor some of the best Texas barbecue and a “nice, cold Lone Star Beer” if TCU wins.

Gov. Kemp replied about an hour later, saying he accepted the wager and is looking forward to the Dawgs winning again. Kemp told Abboutt that he will send him some delicious, chopped pork and Brunswick stew from Fresh Air Barbecue if the Dawgs don’t win.

If TCU wins tonight, it would be the biggest upset in College Football Playoff history for the second consecutive game. TCU was able to knock off Michigan as an 8-point underdog at the Fiesta Bowl to get to tonight’s game.

The Bulldogs are currently a 13-point favorite, according to CBS Sports.

