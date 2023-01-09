Greenville County Coroner’s Office confirms fatal vehicle vs. pedestrian collision

By Sumner Moorer
Published: Jan. 8, 2023 at 8:30 PM EST
GREENVILLE, S.C. (FOX Carolina) - The Greenville County Coroner’s Office says a pedestrian is now dead after being hit by a vehicle.

The Coroner’s Office says they were called to the scene around 6:00 p.m. to the 6000 block of White Horse Rd. Sunday.

Officials say the pedestrian was pronounced dead on scene.

Stay with us as this story develops.

